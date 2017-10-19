COS John Kelly Slams Democrat Representative Frederica Wilson

A Democrat from Florida named Frederica Wilson, famous for her rhinestone cowgirl hats, has been traveling from news show to news show claiming that Trump callously told the family that the fallen soldier La David Johnson “knew what he was signing up for.”

Ms. Wilson cherry-picked and misportrayed the context of the private conversation between the President and Mrs. Johnson.

Wilson exploited a conversation from a President to a devastated widow for political gain. WTVR reported that President Donald Trump denied Wednesday that he told the widow of a U.S. serviceman killed in an ambush in Niger that “he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.”

Chief of Staff John Kelly slammed Wilson as he explained during a presser what the President was actually trying to convey. The COS said that he came from a time when certain things were sacred: women were honored but that isn’t true today, religion was sacred but that’s gone, respect for life was sacred, that’s gone too. Our American hero said:

“It stuns me that a member of Congress would have listened in on that conversation. Absolutely stuns me,” he said, adding that the death of someone serving their country in the military was sacred.

“I just thought the selfless devotion that brings a man or woman to die in the battlefield, I thought that might be sacred. And when I listened to this woman and what she was saying and what she was doing on TV, the only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go and walk among the finest men and women on this earth,” he said.

By the way, Barack Obama never called John Kelly when his son died in war.

Ms. Wilson learned nothing. She attacked the chief of Staff.

"John Kelly's trying to keep his job. He will say anything," says @RepWilson in response to Trump's staff chief who ripped her for disclosing details of controversial call with soldier's widow. "There were other people who heard what I heard." https://t.co/DDer2xmO9S — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 19, 2017

This is the heartbreaking image of the widow Myeshia Johnson meeting her husband’s body.