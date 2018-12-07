Report COS John Kelly Will Resign, They Are Not on Speaking Terms

CNN claims Chief of Staff John Kelly will step down in the next few days. They said this is different from other reports since President Trump and COS Kelly are not even on speaking terms.

“Things are no longer sustainable,” is how CNN phrased it based on sourcing from White House aides.

CNN claims the two have a love-hate relationship.

Will Kelly’s loyalists in the White House also quit?

This doesn’t seem like a good thing for the White House. Will Kirsten Nielsen stay? The President has reportedly been unhappy with her performance.

At the same time, he’s picking the inexperienced Heather Nauert for UN Ambassador and, possibly, an establishment Attorney General, William Barr, a former Bush AG. That might be good or not.

JUST IN: John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN https://t.co/eVLFkVg7li pic.twitter.com/UwNzQHrRXa — CNN (@CNN) December 7, 2018