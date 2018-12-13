Coup Congressman Wants to Be Able to Imprison Trump While In Office

Democrats want to overturn the election and put the President in prison. The special counsel appears to be on board as he creates a crime with which to charge the President. The so-called offense is an unimportant campaign finance violation woven by Robert Mueller out of whole cloth.

Currently, Justice Department guidelines do not allow a sitting president to be indicted for petty crimes. But little Adam Schifty wants that reviewed. He wants the President imprisoned while in office.

He’s planned these types of assaults on the opposition for years.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “re-examine” whether it can indict a sitting president.

Schiff, the likely incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he believes that Department’s position should be looked at again if there’s a chance it would allow someone to escape Justice.

“I think the Justice Department needs to reexamine that OLC opinion, Office of Legal Counsel opinion, that you cannot indict a sitting president under circumstances in which the failure to do so may mean that person escapes justice,” Schiff said.

We at the Sentinel would like those standards to be used against Democrats, especially Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, and a whole host of others.

This entire idea of interfering in Justice Department standards to imprison an opponent is very dangerous.

THE LITTLE SCHIFF (T)

“I don’t think that the Justice Department ought to take the position…that a president, merely by being in office, can be above the law, can escape the enforcement of the law by essentially waiting out the law, waiting out the statute of limitations,” Dem Rep. @AdamSchiff says. pic.twitter.com/RP916zdIIg — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 12, 2018