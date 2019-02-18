COUP COUP McCabe Should Terrify Everyone

The power of the bureaucracy to possibly consider a coup d’etat instigated by a few at the top with no predicate crime should terrify you. Also frightening is the deceit and corruption in the media on this then and now. The fact that Andrew McCabe and Jim Comey rose to the top of the FBI and had all that power is alarming.

MCCABE SAID THERE WAS GOOD REASON TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP

Pelley never questioned any of this.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said in an interview that aired Sunday that a “crime may have been committed” when President Donald Trump fired the head of the FBI. Without evidence of a crime, McCabe claimed Trump was undermining the investigation into Russia. The day after the firing, he opened up the obstruction of justice case.

There was no evidence but Scott Pelley on ’60 Minutes’, acting as if he never heard any of this before, never questioned his alleged “proof.”

The President has clear authority to fire an FBI Director, especially after the recommendations to do so from Acting Director Jeff Sessions and his deputy Rod Rosenstein.

McCabe also said the FBI had good reason to open a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was in league with Russia, and therefore a possible national security threat, following the May 2017 firing of then-FBI Director James Comey.

“And the idea is, if the president committed obstruction of justice, fired the director of the FBI to negatively impact or to shut down our investigation of Russia’s malign activity and possibly in support of his campaign, as a counterintelligence investigator you have to ask yourself, “Why would a president of the United States do that?” McCabe said.

He added: “So all those same sorts of facts cause us to wonder, is there an inappropriate relationship, a connection between this president and our most fearsome enemy, the government of Russia?”

McCabe said officials looked at the following events:

Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. [That is a lie. Trump said the General is a good guy and asked if he could go easy.]

Trump asked Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to “include Russia” in a memo the President requested outlining reasons to fire Comey (which Rosenstein did not do). [How do we know that’s true and it is not a crime.]

Trump fired Comey. He was well within his rights.

Trump made public comments linking his firing of Comey to the Russia investigation on NBC. [The President made a careless comment and listed that among his reasons in an interview.]

Trump met in the Oval Office with Russian officials where Trump reportedly said that firing Comey relieved “great pressure.” [SO WHAT? He also told the Russians at the time that he fired “nutjob” Comey. Comey is a nutjob. Trump’s crime was indiscretion.]

There is NO PREDICATE CRIME! He never described a crime of collusion or obstruction. They were angry Comey was fired, so they hired a Special Counsel without anything warranting it.

McCabe and the others all testified before Congress that no investigation was interfered with!

PELLEY AND MCCABE ON WEARING A WIRE

McCabe said Rosenstein was looking into wearing a wire and possibly counting votes among Cabinet members to unseat the President (he would need a majority and the President would have to be incapacitated.)

Watch:

HE IS THE THIRD PERSON TO DESCRIBE A COUP

Asked whether Rosenstein was onboard with the obstruction and counterintelligence investigations, McCabe replied, “Absolutely.”

While we believe McCabe is a terrible liar, he is the third person to say it.

“Rosenstein was actually openly talking about whether there was a majority of the cabinet who would vote to remove the president,” he said.

Watch:

At one point in the interview, Pelley said: “6 members of the Trump campaign have already been convicted or plead guilty.” He deliberately left out the fact that none of the charges had anything to do with Donald Trump or the campaign.

LIED ABOUT HIS FIRING

The liar and perjurer McCabe, who is under criminal investigation, said he was fired because the President wanted him gone. In reality, he was fired for perjury. It was a result of a report by the Department’s Inspector General.

“I believe I was fired because I opened a case against the President of the United States,” says McCabe, who lost his job just a day before he would have been able to collect his full pension. He is considering suing the government over this. https://t.co/9oNEXZi0GR pic.twitter.com/MzmP4ej7XW — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 18, 2019

TRUMP BELIEVED PUTIN ON NORTH KOREA

McCabe said Trump believed Putin over the FBI on the North Korean threat.

There are many reasons to not believe McCabe. The main one is Trump has taken the North Korean threat more seriously than past administrations and he is the first national leader to call for protecting the power grid from EMP attacks.

Another reason is McCabe’s North Korea and Putin story was entirely SECOND HAND. Some agent told him the President wouldn’t believe information about North Korea since he believed Putin.

Then there is a little fact that Obama and his intelligence agencies underestimated the North Korean threat.

Listen:

“I don’t care. I believe Putin,” Pres Trump allegedly said, rejecting U.S. intelligence regarding North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile capability. McCabe says he heard this from an FBI official who was at the meeting with POTUS. https://t.co/9zmoxrYNjm pic.twitter.com/lo0g9VOMAG — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 18, 2019

Pelley, the affected hack, never asked a single question about Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s “Insurance Policy” meetings in “Andy’s Office.”