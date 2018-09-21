Coup News! Chuck Schumer Warns — Don’t Fire Rod!

The often-fake NYTimes claims deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, suggested last year that he secretly record President Trump in the White House to expose the chaos consuming the administration, and he discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office for being unfit.

The Times, citing anonymous sources, reported Friday afternoon that Rosenstein made the comments in discussions with Justice Department and FBI officials in spring 2017, shortly after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director.

Allegedly, they discussed recruiting Chief of Staff John Kelly and fake attorney general Jeff Sessions. Actually, this story has been told before.

It came after paranoid snowflake Jim Comey said he was asked to give a loyalty pledge.

The information comes from the McCabe memos. Many believe Andy McCabe is leaking his own memos. McCabe denies it.

The entire story could be true or a bald-faced lie.

SCHUMER WEIGHS IN

Ever the useless antagonist, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said this story should not be used as “pretext” to justify firing Rosenstein. Egads.

“This story must not be used as a pretext for the corrupt purpose of firing Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in order [to] install an official who will allow the president to interfere with the special counsel’s investigation,” Schumer said in a statement, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Of course, it the NYT story is true, Rod just earned points with Chuck.

ROD RESPONDS

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says it is not true. He called it “inaccurate” and “factually incorrect.”

“The New York Times’s story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” Rosenstein said. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda. But let me be clear about this: Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

BREAKING NEWS: Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein denies the @NYTimes report claiming he suggested wearing a wire to record President Trump and discussed invoking the 25th amendment. pic.twitter.com/7FZBPdrPeR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2018

That could be true or a bald-faced lie. It’s convenient how he won’t respond anymore, but who could blame him? Then again, who would trust Rod?

DONALD JR. DOESN’T TRUST ROD

Donald Trump, Jr. slammed the Department of Justice after The New York Times report came out, but he should understand the NYT lies.

“Shocked!!! Absolutely Shocked!!! Ohhh, who are we kidding at this point? No one is shocked that these guys would do anything in their power to undermine @realdonaldtrump,” Donald Jr. tweeted Friday afternoon.

Everyone tapes and leaks Trump info, even dopey Omarosa, why not Rod? No one ever pays any consequences.

He also tweeted, “We likely have a winner in the search for “anonymous.” Anything to subvert a president who is actually getting things done for America… for a change.

We likely have a winner in the search for “anonymous.” Anything to subvert a president who is actually getting things done for America… for a change. https://t.co/uXw2R4PqfB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2018

Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross added, “Importance of this tweet is that Congress did not have the McCabe memos. So who leaked them? Either McCabe, FBI or Mueller’s team and McCabe is denying leaking.”

Importance of this tweet is that Congress did not have the McCabe memos. So who leaked them? Either McCabe, FBI or Mueller’s team, and McCabe is denying leaking. https://t.co/n2IVuIGrO1 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 21, 2018

FOX NEWS HOST SAYS FIRE HIM!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is calling on President Trump to immediately fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“Rod Rosenstein must be fired today,” Ingraham, a vocal backer of Trump, wrote on Twitter. “He needs to go. Today.”

It doesn’t seem like there is evidence to fire Rod if it is based on a NYT article, but who would miss Rod? Who would miss Jeff Sessions for that matter?

Our government is also full of socialists and communists if James O’Keefe videos are to be believed. Having had friends who worked in the IRS, I don’t doubt it.

While we’re at it, why is no one investigating Sen. Feinstein who has made a lot of money off the ChiComs and had a Chinese Communist spy as her top aide for 20 years?

As Robert Bork once said with great foresight, “It’s the end of civilization”.

Thank a politician.