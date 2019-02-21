Coup Pt 2: Former US Attorney Says Dems Will Probably Impeach

He believes there is a three out of four chance that Democrats will impeach the President in the House. Even if the Mueller report goes out with a whimper, it won’t matter. The hard-left Democrats cannot be embarrassed or dissuaded. They know they are close to fulfilling their mission of destroying the President and the Republicans by 2020.

The is the coup part 2

Evidence doesn’t matter in terms of impeachment according to a number of Democrats. These Democrats are the same people who no longer believe in due process for people of the right.

Former U.S. Attorney and writer, Andy McCarthy believes they will impeach.

“Well, I think we have to be clear about what we’re talking about with respect to impeachment. I still think the president will be, I think there’s probably three chances out of four that he will be impeached in the sense that the Democrat-controlled House will file articles of impeachment. I don’t think he’ll ever be removed,” McCarthy said.

“It’s always fundamentally been an impeachment investigation,” he said.

As McCarthy says, the partisan intelligence officers are doing on the outside what they were doing on the inside.

Watch:

The Autopsy of a Coup

In an article for American Greatness, the brilliant historian Victor Davis Hanson writes about the coup chapter in his new book, The Case for Trump.

Dr. Hanson’s verdict on the underlying scandal is pertinent. He makes the point that “There are many elements to what in time likely will become recognized as the greatest scandal in American political history, marking the first occasion in which U.S. government bureaucrats sought to overturn an election and to remove a sitting U.S. president.”

Dr. Hanson also asserts that “the second special prosecutor phase of the coup to abort the Trump presidency failed”.

He is probably wrong here and Andy McCarthy is correct. The coup will never end as long as the President is in office and as long as they have to protect their past behaviors. Historians of the left will rewrite history to protect them.

Dr. Hanson concludes:

In sum, the Left and the administrative state, in concert with the media, after failing to stop the Trump campaign, regrouped. They ginned up a media-induced public hysteria, with the residue of the Hillary Clinton campaign’s illegal opposition research, and manipulated it to put in place a special counsel, stocked with partisans.

Then, not thugs in sunglasses and epaulets, not oligarchs in private jets, not shaggy would-be Marxists, but sanctimonious arrogant bureaucrats in suits and ties used their government agencies to seek to overturn the 2016 election, abort a presidency, and subvert the U.S. Constitution. And they did all that and more on the premise that they were our moral superiors and had uniquely divine rights to destroy a presidency that they loathed.

Shame on all these failed conspirators and their abettors, and may these immoral people finally earn a long deserved legal and moral reckoning.

Only they have not failed.

AMERICA IS IN FREE FALL