Coup Time! Dems Plan a Subpoena Cannon, Want Trump’s Tax Returns

Newly empowered House Committee chairmen are preparing to launch a slew of Trump administration investigations. This is what they want to do as the world burns.

Those Democrats armed with subpoena power include Rep. Jerry Nadler, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee; and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In a press release Wednesday, Cummings said his committee plans to “investigate waste, fraud, and abuse in the Trump Administration,” as well as “other issues that affect the American people every day.”

He sent out 51 letters of inquiry to Federal agencies in preparation of the fishing expedition to overturn the election.

As the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, creepy Schiff, D-Calif., hopes to protect Mueller’s Russia probe, including examining conversations Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, had with a Russian official as well as potential money laundering by Russians through the Trump Organization.

In other words, they are going to make life as miserable as possible and go on fishing expeditions. The goal is a coup détat.

THE PRESIDENT WILL USE THE POWER OF THE SENATE TO REBUT

President Trump has the courage and will play the same game, using the power of the Senate. Democrats aren’t used to Republicans fighting back.

“I think I’m better at that game than they are, actually, but we’ll find out,” the president said at a post-election news conference.

He also tweeted: “If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!”

The difference between this and the tea party of 2010 is the tea party had legitimate concerns about the Marxist and his party. This time, Democrats are going on a fishing expedition because they want to destroy the right.

SUBPOENA CANNON

A senior Democratic source told Axios, which published 85 potential Trump-related targets after November’s elections, that they are preparing a “subpoena cannon.”

“We are proposing historic changes that will modernize Congress, restore regular order and bring integrity back to this institution,” said incoming House Rules Chairman James McGovern, D-Mass., in a statement explaining the changes.

Democrats will revive the “Gephardt Rule,” introduced in the late 1970s by Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., that automatically raises the debt ceiling — the nation’s borrowing limit — once the House passes a budget.

Republicans tried to control the ceiling by making it harder to raise it so Democrats, in their wisdom, will make it easy to do! The other plan is to make it easier to raise taxes on us all without going through the people.

They will also make it harder to get rid of a speaker.

The climate change committee they are forming will be a Progressive priority. The Progressives/Communists/Socialists are in complete control of the Democrat Party.

Another priority is amending rules to extend bans on discrimination by sexual orientation or gender identity and to allow religious headwear to be worn in the House chamber — an accommodation for Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a Muslim woman who wears a headscarf. So, will Jews be allowed to wear Yarmulkes? What about turbans? What happened to the separation of religion and state?

TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS ARE A NUMBER ONE PRIORITY [AS WE ARE INVADED]

The next one is a fun one for looney Dems.

Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi has said that unearthing Trump’s personal tax returns would be “one of the first things we’d do,” calling it the “easiest thing in the world” to obtain them using statutory authority granted to congressional committees under the Internal Revenue Service code.

A bill, known as H.R. 1 will require presidential and vice presidential candidates to make public 10 years of tax returns within 15 days of becoming their party’s nominees. Earlier, Democrats had said the measure would require presidential candidates to disclose three years of returns.

The legislation, which Democrats are planning to introduce early this year, is expected to include a host of provisions that would strengthen ethics laws and enforcement, facilitate voting [get rid of those pesky voter laws] and make campaign finance reforms [they are after Citizens United].

These idiots don’t care about the country at all. They only want to RESIST and destroy the President. And make no mistake, they want to destroy Republicans.

Jane Curtin’s not alone:

