Couple Leaves Infant in Car While They Go to Movies, No Arrests, Guess Why

South Texas is fortunately not as hot this time of year as it could be and that might be why a four month old baby didn’t die while locked in the family car in a parking lot.

A baby was left inside a parked car while the parents went inside a movie theater with their four year old child, kiitv reported.

There were no arrests made.

Can you guess why?

The officers were showing cultural sensitivity.

The family is from Saudi Arabia and they said they do this all the time in Saudi Arabia. It’s common practice in their country, they said. The police were being sensitive to their cultural differences.

Hello! They aren’t in Saudi Arabia! If they were Americans, they would have been arrested.

The police are investigating, however.

