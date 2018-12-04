A Florida state trooper was seriously injured after being struck and tossed in the air by a spinning, out-of-control car along a busy interstate Monday.

Trooper Mithil Patel, 31, was talking to an accident victim on the side of the road when he saw an Aufi spin out of control in their direction. He pushed the man out of the way and was hit.

Trooper Patel is expected to survive. Both he and the other man are recovering. The man he pushed out of the way had minor injuries thanks to Trooper Patel.

CBS12 was on the scene, covering the original accident and caught the flying car as it hit the trooper.

This is what our law enforcement do for us.

Warning, this is a graphic video of the accident.