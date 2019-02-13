Covington Boys Fully Exonerated! Lawyers Promise Justice

An investigation into an encounter between Kentucky high school students and Native American activists has found “no evidence of offensive or racist statements” by the students, according to a report posted on the Diocese of Covington website.

“We found no evidence of offensive or racist statements by students to Mr. Phillips or members of his group,” the report said. “Some students performed a ‘tomahawk chop’ to the beat of Mr. Phillips’ drumming and some joined in Mr. Phillips’ chant.”

Bishop Roger Foys said in a statement that the students were exonerated.

Nick Sandmann’s attorney Lin Wood tweeted: Rest assured that Todd McMurtry and I have just begun our quest for full accountability from the mainstream & social media mob which attacked, disparaged & threatened our client. No stone will go unturned.

He tweeted a link to the entire report but added: I am not holding my breath waiting for an investigative report from Washington Post, CNN, Associated Press, etc., etc. Litigation will reveal that Nick’s accusers conducted no proper investigation prior to publishing their false attacks on a minor. Discovery is a stubborn thing.

Here is the Final Investigative Report prepared by Greater Cincinnati Investigation, Inc. exonerating Nick Sandmann & his fellow Covington Catholic students. https://t.co/JJ9Lfij8uf — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 13, 2019

A LESSON WILL BE LEARNED

Lin Wood and his co-counsel Tom McMurtry said: Nick Sandmann is owed apologies from thousands of accusers & accountability for damage to his reputation & threats against his life. Money damages for injury done & to punish & deter. We are determined that a lesson will be learned. Our children deserve better. Never again.

Both hope to stop the vicious mob of celebrities, politicians, and media personalities who malign people without evidence.

There are also those losers who sent death threats and they too are being investigated by the DA Rob Sanders.

Criminal prosecutions & civil lawsuits will teach members of the mob a lesson they will never forget. Agenda-driven, false attacks on innocent minor children will not be tolerated. What was done to Nick Sandmann can never be allowed to happen again. https://t.co/YAioMnuVsF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 13, 2019

BILL MAHER, THEY’RE GUNNING FOR YOU

It looks like HBO and Bill Maher should worry. They think they’re Teflon, but they shouldn’t be. Saying anything they want, hurting others without accountability, might be a problem going forward. Why should so-called humor be cover for vile behavior towards others?

HBO counsel claims a lawsuit against Bill Maher will be frivolous because he only engages in “satirical humor.” In the future, HBO should check its billboards before responding to demand letters. pic.twitter.com/bFhYKrsYsZ — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 12, 2019