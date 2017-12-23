Cowardly Scrooge Neighbor Hides Behind Association to Complain “Jesus” Sign Is “Offensive”

A Pennsylvania family is fighting back after their home owners association ordered them to take down a Christmas decoration due to a complaint by one member who thinks “Jesus” is “offensive.”

A cowardly neighbor – unidentified – put in a complaint though most or all of the other neighbors support the family.

The association also argued that the decoration violates their community’s rules due to its “size, structure, and illumination.”

Mark and Lynn Wivell of Adams County, a Gettysburg subdivision, said they put up their Jesus display last Saturday, FOX43 reported.

“As part of our Christmas decoration, we would display the name Jesus to point out to everyone that we in this family believe that the reason for the season is to celebrate the birth of Jesus,” said Mark Wivell told FOX43.

The family is fighting back however.

The family said they have no plans to take down the sign until January 15, when the association requires all displays to be taken down. Family members said they are unsure which neighbor was offended.

Neighbors overwhelmingly support the family’s right to display Jesus’s name.

Offensive? A couple was told by a Links at Gettysburg HOA that they had to take their sign down after a complaint. Thoughts? @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/jOg6njpKd2 — Michael Gorsegner (@MikeGorsegner) December 22, 2017