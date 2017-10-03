Crackdown on Asylum Fraud Leads to Lawsuit by Very People Committing Fraud

Under the former administration, open borders groups arranged for people coming into the U.S. illegally to claim refugee status and earn asylum under false circumstances. The claimants merely had to say they were under a “credible threat” in their homeland and most were granted asylum which is a quick path to citizenship.

The border agents knew it was fraud but allowed or were directed to admit the fraudsters into the country. A recent crackdown has led to a lawsuit by illegal aliens who want a return to the good old days.

The scam was conducted by an immigrant rights organization called the National Immigrant Youth Alliance (NITA), which had coordinated demonstrations along the Southwest border in Texas and Arizona.

Judicial Watch sued and obtained the records which essentially prove it is fraud. The scam became widely known throughout Mexico and was even advertised on Facebook. Groups mentored illegal aliens on what to say and were told to say they had a “credible fear” for their lives if returned to their homeland.

It wasn’t only open borders groups operating on the southern border who used the “credible threat” fraud.

The most notorious fraudulent asylum seekers were the Tsarnaevs. Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the Boston bomber, and his father were granted asylum under our loose asylum system which is granted to those who say they are facing a “credible fear” in 4 out of every 5 cases.

The Tsarnaev brothers carried out the deadly terror attack at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013.

Along with other members of their family they were lawfully admitted into the United States as nonimmigrants from their native Russia.

They subsequently applied for and were granted political asylum when they made a claim of “credible fear” that they could not return to their home country. However, shortly after being granted political asylum they voluntarily flew back to Russia. Actually, one or another of the family traveled back-and-forth often.

Nevertheless, both brothers were granted lawful immigrant status along with other members of their family and one of the brothers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, currently incarcerated and awaiting his execution having been found guilty of his murderous terror attack, became a naturalized United States citizen, ironically on September 11, 2012.

Five years have passed but finally something is being done.

The Trump administration is cracking down on this fraud. That has led to illegal aliens granted asylum to sue the government. They have the gall to claim the government is violating the Constitution.

Judicial Watch writes: In a complaint filed recently in a District of Columbia federal court, a group of illegal aliens allege that the administration denied them asylum to punish them and deter “other victims of persecution from seeking asylum in the United States.” The new policy is unconstitutional, the illegal immigrants assert, and violates the laws and treaties of the United States as well as the basic principles of international law. The plaintiffs, who are in federal custody in Texas, are from Guatemala, Honduras, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Guinea and court documents say they were all “forced to flee their homelands due to the ongoing violence there.”

They are being represented by an open borders legal group.