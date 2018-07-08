Crafty Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Massages Her Artful Bio

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won a congressional seat in NY 14, has already lied to the public. She has built her campaign on the most extreme of Socialist platforms. Her sweet, pleasant appearance belies her revolutionary and Machiavellian tactics.

One of her key issues is to abolish ICE. She is willing to make up facts to promote her radical viewpoint.

In an interview with the far-left outlet, the Intercept, Ocasio-Cortez claimed, “ICE is required to fill 34,000 beds with detainees every single night and that number has only been increasing since 2009.”

But according to Politifact, the legislation to which she referred requires only that ICE have 34,000 beds available every day.

BIOGRAPHY CHICANERY

The far-left Democrat is the “future of the Democrat Party” according to DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Her biography, however, began with chicanery. She decided to straighten it out with sleight of hand.

In the original bio, she said she commuted from the Bronx [the reader must presume it is her home] to school in Yorktown — she spent “much of her life” doing it.

Her bio states: “The state of Bronx public schools in the late 80s and early 90s sent her parents on a search for a solution. She ended up attending public school 40 minutes north in Yorktown and much of her life was defined by the 40-minute commute between school and her family in the Bronx.”

She has corrected that with artifice. The sly Socialist now says she commutated to see her “extended family”.

Her bio currently reads: “The state of Bronx public schools in the late 80s and early 90s sent her parents on a search for a solution. She ended up attending public school in Yorktown–40 minutes north of her birthplace. As a result, much of her early life was spent in transit between her tight-knit extended family in the Bronx and her daily student life.”