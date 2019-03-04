Craptastic anti-white-GOP hatefest! ‘White people don’t get a vote’

Elie Mystal railed against Mark Meadows, whites, and the GOP on Joy Reid’s show where anything goes. It was a racist, anti-white, hatefest. Tara Dowdell joined in.

These people have been fully indoctrinated into the hate-whitey communist mantra put out for decades by the white leftists. Oddly, it is white leftists who enslaved them and passed those Jim Crow laws.

The segment focused on Congressman Mark Meadows who they appear to hate more than life itself.

Mystal said “I know why members of Congress can’t say this because they have to work with the man, but I don’t have to work with the man. Mark Meadows is so racist that he needs to be put on display at the African-American History Museum as an artifact, all right? I am so sick of Republicans thinking that the only racist people left in America are David Duke and Louis Farrakhan, all right?”

Meadows is not, but it doesn’t matter to haters.

“White people don’t get a vote! My people have been held in bondage and oppression in the New World for 400 years! My own counsel, will I keep on who is to be called “racist,” all right? So when these people — when these white Republicans try to tell me, and “Bagger Vance” standing behind her — when these people try to tell me who is racist and who is not racist, they need to understand that I do not care! What I care about is what their policies are and what their actions are. And Mark Meadows is a birther, so he can roll his behind out of here.”

He’s in bondage? Wasn’t he freed yet?

Slaves of yore were Slavic, which is how they got the name “slaves.” Blacks became American slaves because they were easy to acquire thanks to slave dealers in their home countries. The Brits and the United States led in the abolition of slavery when it was still common practice.

As far as whites today enslaving them, that’s not possible.