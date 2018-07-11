Cray Cray Cynthia Nixon Boasts She’s a Socialist [Communist]

The ‘shocking’ news of the day is that Cynthia Nixon is a Socialist — Democratic Socialist — but don’t be fooled by the word ‘Democratic’. Socialists are Socialists are Communists are Progressives. The word ‘Democratic’ only means you can vote in your misery.

The gubernatorial candidate told Politico what we knew all along — she’s a far-left loon like most in the Democratic Party.

She was made famous as an actor on a sitcom called Sex and the City which makes her eminently qualified to be governor of New York.

She has been in touch with the New York Democratic Socialists of American — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s group — seeking their support. She said:

“Some more establishment, corporate Democrats get very scared by this term but if being a democratic socialist means that you believe health care, housing, education and the things we need to thrive should be a basic right not a privilege then count me in,” Nixon wrote. “As Martin Luther King put it, call it democracy or call it democratic socialism but we have to have a better distribution of wealth in this country. I have long stood in support of a millionaires tax, Medicare for all, fully funding our public schools, housing for all and rejecting all corporation donations — all of which align with democratic socialist principles.”

It’s refreshening to hear Democrats admit they’re really Socialists but why aren’t we fighting this? About 100 million people have died thanks to the insane ideology.

She is winning the support of Communist Bernie Sanders’ groups.

Nixon the gay woman married to a woman who looks to be a transgender has a transgender child which gives her an edge over Andrew Cuomo, along with her goal to steal from the rich and give to those who aren’t. She would have done well in the French Revolution.

WHAT CYNTHIA WANTS FOR NEW YORK

Nixon wants $7 billion in new taxes and Single Payer/Communist healthcare.

To be more specific, this is what she believes in: free healthcare; universal jobs guarantee; free universities — all schools must be free; paid family and sick leave at taxpayer expense; free housing as a human right; drastic changes in incarceration, policing, and drug laws; open borders and abolish ICE; 100% renewable energy – banning of fossil fuels; end corporate money in elections but she will not end monies from unions and other Democrat slush funds; an economy of peace — socialism.

Nixon wants us to be Venezuela.

This is what New York Democratic Socialists of America want and their agenda is to the left of the Communist Party USA:

🌹 Abolish profit

🌹 Abolish prisons

🌹 Abolish cash bail

🏄‍♀️No fees

🏄🏾‍♂️No co-pays

🏄🏻‍♀️No premiums

