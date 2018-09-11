Crazy Anti-Trump Dem Farzad Fazeli Attempts to Stab GOP Candidate

A man attempted to stab GOP congressional candidate Rudy Peters during a fall festival Sunday. The pro-Trump Peters is running against Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell in California 15. The attacker, crazy Democrat Farzad Fazeli screamed and cursed about President Trump while he tried to stab Mr. Peters. Fortunately, the blade malfunctioned.

On Tuesday, Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the attempted stabbing in Castro Valley, Calif. The suspect is in custody, a local CBS affiliate reported .

No one was hurt.

Witness accounts say that the 35-year old Fazeli aggressively approached Peters at his booth at the fair before making profanity-filled statements about the Republican Party and President Trump, he then pulled out a knife and got into a physical struggle with Peters.

He was caught in possession of a knife after he fled and was arrested for felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and possession of a switchblade knife.

He has an arrest record for driving under the influence and had his license suspended at one point.

Fazeli is a crazy Democrat if you didn’t guess.