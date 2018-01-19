Crazy Brits Appoint a ‘Minister of Loneliness’ for Their Perfect Nanny State

More than 9 million people in the U.K. are lonely, therefore, the nanny state decided they need a ‘Minister of Loneliness’. A December 2017 report from the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness came up with this bit of information and it prompted U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to appoint politician Tracey Crouch as the new minister of loneliness yesterday (Jan. 17), according to The New York Times.

Jo Cox is the politician murdered by a right-wing nut in 2016. Dedicating it to Cox was done to make a point because the lib Brits are certifiable. Before her death, Cox set up a commission that would help the country assess and address loneliness in the United Kingdom, The New York Times reported.

It’s detrimental to peoples’ health they say. You know what I do if I am lonely? I join a club, call a friend or rent a movie, read a good book, go to a museum, paint…sometimes I like to wallow and listen to mood music. I should be the Minister of Loneliness.

The BBC says being lonely is as bad as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. That sounds like it’s on solid scientific ground – not! But every thing passes as science these days, except science of course.