CRAZY! LaVar Ball Takes Credit for His Son’s Release In a Wild ‘n’ Wacky Interview

LaVar Ball gave a crazy interview on CNN as he discussed the President’s response to him for not thanking him for getting his son out of prison. Ball is the father of one of the UCLA basketball players rescued from Chinese justice by President Trump after they were caught on videocam stealing. Ball didn’t acknowledge Trump’s help and insulted him instead. LaVar also downplayed the seriousness of what his son did.

In the bizarre interview with Chris Cuomo, LaVar took credit for his son’s release from China. LaVar said he had “boots on the ground” that helped “get him out of jail”. [That comes in at nearly 19:00 on the mark.

The interview is literally insane and incoherent. You have to listen to it to believe it.

Ball told Trump to “stay in [his] lane.” He said he would have thanked the President if Trump took him home on his plane.

He didn’t think his son would have been in jail for a long time or at all and deserved a pass for that. When Cuomo asked what kind of example is he setting for his son, LaVar said “he’s a respectful young man”.

Cuomo said the President saved him from a Chinese jail and LaVar said, “Is he in jail?”

To his credit, Cuomo tried to get LaVar to understand what was going on so he would be a better role model for his son but it was hopeless.

Cuomo started laughing towards the end of the interview. He said his excuses for not apologizing “don’t make sense”.

At the end, there is a funny, wild exchange where LaVar seems to think Cuomo’s name is Chris Mo. Then he started joking about Cuomo’s name being “CroMo”.

On Monday evening, Ball said, “If I was going to thank somebody, I’d probably thank President Xi.”

Originally, when the President secured the release of his son and the two others, Ball replied, “Who?”

“What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing,” LaVar Ball told ESPN at the time. “Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

That’s when Trump tweeted he should have left him there or waited until his next trip to China. Ball has been responding in tweets but this interview made him sound, how can we put this delicately? Dopey?

Listen to the bizarre interview.