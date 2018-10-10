Crazy Mazie OKs Attacks on GOP Senators, They’re White Supremacists

Crazy Mazie is at it again! She says it’s okay for Democrats to drive Republican leaders out of restaurants because they’re white supremacists or something.

Man-hating Sen. Hirono, who famously said men should “shut up” and “do the right thing for a change”, is not backing off her opposition to presumption of innocence in the case of Judge Kavanaugh. In an interview with Dana Bash on CNN, she gave her reason — Judge Kavanaugh was not a trial. The fact that the Democrats accused him of serious crimes and pilloried him before the world doesn’t count. The now-Justice Kavanaugh doesn’t deserve civil rights.

Mazie also said credible Ford’s allegations were credible and backed by corroborating witnesses. She clearly doesn’t know the meaning of corroboration. The corroborating witnesses were told about the incident and that Kavanaugh was involved by Ford, and most were told this year. That’s not corroboration aka authentication.

Dana Bash asked her about driving Republicans out of restaurants. She has no problem with that — they deserve it.

Mind you, the people doing the driving are Democratic Socialists aka Communists. Their agenda is worse than that of the Communist Party USA.

THE TRANSCRIPT [via Breitbart]

BASH: The president, Republicans are saying Democratic protesters are, quote, ‘an angry mob.’ What I want to ask you about, it is one thing to protest the Supreme Court at the Capitol. That’s been done for generations and frankly since the founding of this country. [SHE DOESN’T MENTION THE MOB TRYING TO BREAK IN BY SLAMMING AND BASHING THE DOORS]

HIRONO: Yes.

BASH: It’s another thing to run senators out of restaurants and go to their homes. Is that going too far?

HIRONO: I think it just means that there are a lot of people who are very, very much motivated about what is going on. Because That happened with Judge Kavanaugh from the very beginning, this is not a fair process. What the Republicans did was to telegraph after Dr. Ford’s account came forward, what they telegraph was, one, Dr. Ford, we don’t want to hear from you. Two, if we have to hear from you, we will rig the hearing…

Really? Is that like their imaginary dog whistles?

Then she suggests her Republican colleagues are white supremacists.

BASH: Should they be going after people at restaurants?

HIRONO: This is what happens because when you look at white supremacists and all that, this is what’s coming forth in our country. There is a tremendous divisiveness in our country. This is the kind of activism that occurs and people make their own decisions. If they violate the law, then they have to account for that.

That would mean Hispanic Ted Cruz is a white supremacist. How odd?