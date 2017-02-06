Confused Moonbat Maxine Waters Thinks Putin Invaded Korea

Maxine Waters, a representative in Congress, gets up before the world to sound like an idiot and she’s not a bit abashed. The wonder of it all is that she makes her ridiculous comments while having the audacity to criticize the President for his comments.

“I have not called for the impeachment (of President Donald Trump) yet,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a news conference on Monday. “He’s doing it himself.”

She’s getting ready for his impeachment however and does want him to fail. That is clear.

She’s angry about Trump bombing Aleppo though that of course isn’t the case.

“How can a president, who is acting in the manner that he’s acting, whether he’s talking about the travel ban, the way that he’s talking to Muslims, or whether he’s talking about his relationship to Putin, and the Kremlin — and knowing that they have hacked our D-triple-C — DNC, and knowing that he is responsible for supplying the bombs that killed innocent children and families in, um – in, um– yeah, in Aleppo,” Waters said. [Aleppo is all on President Obama’s watch.]

Waters is going with the Russian conspiracy theory and is concerned that Putin invaded Korea.

“And the fact that he is wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea [she must mean Crimea] — I think that he is leading himself into that kind of position where folks will begin to ask, what are we going to do? And the answer is going to be, eventually, we’ve got to do something about him. We cannot continue to have a president who’s acting in this manner. It’s dangerous to the United States of America.”

Ever the dingbat.

Where is the media when she sounds like a fool?