Crazy Pelosi Won’t Tolerate a Reasonable Question

The media and Democrats have no problem leaking classified intel but there is one declassified memo they will not tolerate.

Adam Schiff is reportedly one of the biggest leakers. Democrat darling Hillary Clinton had no problem treating classified intel and was grossly negligent. However, Democrats now have a problem with declassifying a memo that makes them look bad.

They are wildly desperate to demonize the memo before its release.

Nancy Pelosi gave CNN’s Chris Cuomo an interview on the subject. After Cuomo suggested the memo could be released, a shaking Nancy Pelosi told interviewer Chris Cuomo, “You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Fourteen times, Nancy Pelosi said the dossier is false during the interview. Then why not release it?

“What they’re putting forth is a total misrepresentation,” Pelosi said Monday night. “It is false. And they’re putting it out there as if it is factual.”

“It’s not even true, it’s not even true,” she said. “They have made up a memo that isn’t even true, and they’re lying to the American people.”

The memo, she said, is “a false memo based on a false premise.”

She was so emphatic about this point she made it 14 separate times during a single sitting with Chris Cuomo on CNN.

Pelosi called the memo’s contents “false” 4 times; “not true” 6 times, “made up” once, a “lie” once and she twice said the report’s authors are “lying.”

WHAT’S IN THE MEMO IS BAD FOR DEMOCRATS

According to leaks, the soon-to-be-released House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo details government surveillance abuses. The dossier was used to get FISA warrants although it was nothing but campaign-funded gossip.

The information in the dossier was not verified except for the fact that Carter Page took a trip to Russia. The FBI doesn’t even know what he did there or with whom he met.

The FISA memo alleges Christopher Steele, who authored the dossier, lied to FBI affiants who swore out the affidavit for a FISA warrant on Carter Page. He told them he hadn’t shared dossier information included in the application with the media which is blatantly untrue. This is why Senators Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham made a criminal referral on Steele for making false statements to FBI.

There is a lot more to it and it will be released within five days.