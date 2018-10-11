“Credible” Blasey-Ford Works at a Stronghold of Radical Feminism

THE INCREDIBLE MRS. FORD WILL RECEIVE ADULATION THROUGHOUT THE REMAINDER OF HER LIFE

The incredible Ms. Blasey Ford will be rewarded throughout her life for lodging a specious allegation against Justice Kavanaugh. Her GoFundMe pages are nearing a million dollars.

She will soon be presented with an alumna award for making an “Outstanding Contribution to Humanity“. She even has a little conference room in her named after her, thanks to some New York City feminazis. The media continues to sing her praises as they demean the Justice.

Mrs. Ford is universally described as courageous and credible for lodging an allegation with no evidence and few recollections beyond her having one beer and him groping her.

If you haven’t heard Janice Fiamengo at the University of Ottawa, you might find this clip fascinating. The professor is opposed to feminism. In this video, she takes on Mrs. Ford’s university — Palo Alto U.

She breaks down the hard-left faculty and and curricula. It’s a elitist stronghold of radical feminism.

As we have reported, she described most of what Ford said as a “tearful blank” and basically destroys her performance at the hearing.