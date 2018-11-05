‘Credible’ Ford’s Possible Sexual Encounter with Someone Not Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee released a report Saturday stating that there is no evidence of sexual assault by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It did describe testimony by two men who had encounters with Mrs. Ford more than three decades ago that closely resemble that which she said took place with Brett Kavanaugh. One of the men said he looks like Justice Kavanaugh.

We heard this story during the investigation and the second man’s name was released. We won’t mention it here.

TWO MEN HAD ENCOUNTERS WITH CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD

In the report is a detailed interview with a man who described a sexual encounter with Christine Blasey Ford that is very similar to the one she claimed she had with Justice Kavanaugh.

On September 26 of this year, the man, whose name was redacted, told committee investigators that when he was 19 years of age and visiting D.C. over spring break, he kissed a girl he believes was Blasey Ford. There are many similarities to Ford’s allegation against Kavanaugh.

The similarities follow. It happened in the bedroom of a house about a 20-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro. Ford was wearing a one-piece swimsuit under her clothing and the kissing ended when a friend jumped on them as a joke. The difference is the man said the woman initiated the kissing and he did not force himself on her.

It’s very similar to what she remembered about the alleged encounter with Justice Kavanaugh. It was in a bedroom of a home in the same location she described. The woman wore a one-piece bathing suit under her clothing and a friend jumped on them and ended it. All that lines up with what she said happened with the Justice.

In the case of the Justice, she added that he groped and grinded on her. At one point, she said he put his hand over her mouth which she thought might lead to her accidental death. All other details are exactly the same as those described by the unnamed man.

There is a second man

There is another man mentioned in the report. In 1982, at a house party, he “kissed and made out with a woman he met who he believes could have been Dr. Ford. [Redacted] said that based on old photographs of Justice Kavanaugh he has seen on the news, he believes the two of them share a similar appearance.”

While the report mentions the men, they come to no conclusions.

NO EVIDENCE AGAINST KAVANAUGH, BUT EVIDENCE AGAINST ACCUSERS

“Committee investigators found no witness who could provide any verifiable evidence to support any of the allegations brought against Justice Kavanaugh,” it said.

Two women and an attorney, Julie Swetnick, Judy Munro-Leighton, and Michael Avenatti, have been referred to the FBI. Avenatti is referred in the cases of Swetnick and another woman who says he twisted her words. A man in Rhode Island who admitted lying was also referred to the FBI for investigation.

In addition, the committee is investigating whether a friend of Ford and former FBI official Monica McLean, had tried to tamper with witness testimony by trying to persuade another friend of Ford, Leland Keyser, to change her testimony.

They should investigate Sen. Feinstein while they’re at it.