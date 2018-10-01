The Editor-in-Chief of the website Dangerous, journalist Chadwick Moore, conducted a search of Christine Blasey Ford’s credentials and found the credible Mrs. Ford does not appear to be a licensed psychologist as she indicated.

Her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California is in Educational Psychology. Educational psychology allows people to become school psychologists who conduct tests and evaluate results.

These degrees do not permit the recipient to practice as a psychologist or call him/herself a psychologist.

Under the law in California and elsewhere, one cannot call oneself a psychologist unless the person is licensed.

Mr. Moore went through the state-run database of all licensed psychologists in California and did not find her name or any variation of the name for past or present certifications. He also checked other states.

We also looked through teaching and other educational licensing board databases and couldn’t find her name there either.

She appears to be licensed in nothing.

Stanford also changed her profile to accommodate the truth. The credible Miss Blasey has been calling herself a psychologist and that is against the law.

This is how her profile looked. She was listed as a research psychologist.

This is how it looks now. She’s an affiliate.

Psychology is a pseudo-science, like sociology. It’s not science, it’s educated guesswork and counseling.

She is no scientist and not even a psychologist it seems.

