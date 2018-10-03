‘Credible’ Mrs. Ford’s Ex States in Sworn Testimony That She Lied

In a letter released Tuesday and obtained by Fox News , a long-term ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford — the first Brett Kavanaugh accuser — contradicts her sworn testimony last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

Not only did this letter contradict her sworn testimony about the polygraph, but it contradicts her statements about her fear of flying. It also disputes her claims of claustrophobia. Her ex said he broke off the relationship when she cheated on him, after which she illicitly used his credit card.

The former boyfriend, whose name is redacted in the letter, also said Ford neither mentioned Kavanaugh nor said she was a victim of sexual misconduct during the time they were dating from about 1992 to 1998. He had known her since 1989.

THE EX-BOYFRIEND’S SWORN STATEMENT

He said he saw Ford helping a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. The woman — whom he named — had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office.

The ex also claimed Ford never voiced any fear of flying (even while aboard a propeller plane). Nor did she have a problem living in a small, 500 sq. ft. apartment with one door.

This contradicts her claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. because she felt uncomfortable traveling on planes, as well as her suggestion that her memories of Kavanuagh’s alleged assault prompted her to feel unsafe living in a closed space or one without a second front door.

In a pointed, no-holds-barred letter Tuesday evening that referenced the ex-boyfriend’s declaration, Fox News reported, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded that attorneys for Ford turn over her therapist notes and other key materials, and suggested she was intentionally less than truthful about her experience with polygraph examinations during Thursday’s dramatic Senate hearing.

“Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote.

SO MANY LIES — ALL IGNORED

None of the accusers had any evidence and the third accuser as well as others appeared to have lied. These women must be prosecuted for what they have done to discourage future liars, if nothing else.

It must also be noted that Blasey-Ford’s house renovations were completed years prior to 2012 when she claimed her repressed memory was brought back during therapy. The entire crux of her story is that her memory was realized fully at that time and she insisted on two doors as part of the renovation. She said she needed a second escape route because of the assault 30 years before. It is more likely that she had a second business going. Since she’s not a licensed psychologist, that should also be checked.

The alleged assault she described was also greatly exaggerated from the get-go into a tale of a near-accidental-murder. The idea that it continued to trouble her to such a great extent for three decades also requires a stretch of the imagination.

This confirms many of the apparent lies she told during her “credible” testimony which never was credible.

Declaration Redacted Ford F… by on Scribd