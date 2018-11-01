‘Credible’ Ms. Blasey Ford Will Make $840,000+ from GoFundMe

‘Neighbors, friends, and a professor’ have amassed $840,000 in two GoFundMe pages on behalf of Christine Blasey Ford. Her lawyers said they worked pro bono so we can assume she owes them nothing. The account was initially set up for her security, housing, and transportation and it was said to be set up by neighbors, friends, and a professor.

Two weeks before she wrote the letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, she applied for a building permit to work on her home.

Ford said she had to leave her home because she was receiving death threats and was incurring expenses for security and housing.

One account contains more than $633,000 and it’s still live.

Another account, set up by a professor in her alma mater, has over 200,000 and it too continues to collect money.

ONE REPORTER IS LOOKING INTO IT

RealClearPolitics published a piece suggesting these fundraising efforts may explain why Ford accused Kavanaugh of assault.

“Democrats repeatedly asserted that Christine Blasey Ford had ‘nothing to gain’ by coming forward with her explosive accusation of attempted rape against the Supreme Court nominee,” reporter Paul Sperry writes.

“In fact, Ford stands to gain some $1 million [it’s actually $840,000 at this time] and counting from national crowdfunding campaigns launched by friends and other supporters, while she is said to be fielding book offers.”

[There is a $30,000 account which won’t go to her]

Sperry notes that Ford and her husband don’t need donations. They own two homes valued at a combined $4.3 million and they sold a bed-and-breakfast a decade ago for more than $1.5 million. Currently they hold well-paying gigs in academia and biotechnology, respectively.

Ford likely knows these crowdfunding sites do make this kind of money and it is a worthy story.

Clinton adviser James Carville once quipped, “If you drag a hundred dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you’ll find.”

Ford is also a woman of the far-left who likely didn’t need money to make the accusations, should they be false. She also didn’t tell the truth or, shall we say, was very fuzzy, on a number of points during her testimony. It cast doubt on her as the “very credible” Blasey Ford as the media described her.

All the same, making money from unsubstantiated allegations is very sketchy. If she gives it all to the #MeToo movement, we will post that here.

All of this could mean nothing and, if we had a decent press, they would investigate.