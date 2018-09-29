Credible Swetnick’s “Unwelcome Sexually Offensive Conduct” Lawsuit

The Daily Caller News Foundation provided details of Julie Swetnick’s sexual harassment problem in 2000. Credible Julie is the accuser who said Brett Kavanaugh was present at a high school where gang raping took place. She was a college student at these parties and kept going back to more of them, at least ten in all. As the adult in the room, she never reported them to police or told anyone. She just avoided the spiked punch although she claims she was gang-raped at one of these affairs where Kavanaugh was present.

Brett Kavanaugh denies it vehemently.

HER SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT

She was sued by her former employer at WebTrends over “unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct” towards two male co-workers in 2000, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

She was accused of engaging in “unwelcome sexual innuendo and inappropriate conduct” toward them during a business lunch in front of customers, the complaint said.

Swetnick denied the allegations and, WebTrends alleged, “in a transparent effort to divert attention from her own inappropriate behavior … [made] false and retaliatory allegations” of sexual harassment against two other male co-workers.

“Based on its investigations, WebTrends determined that Swetnick had engaged in inappropriate conduct, but that no corroborating evidence existed to support Swetnick’s allegations against her coworkers,” the complaint said.

According to the documents, Swetnick made “false and retaliatory allegations” against two male co-workers.

WebTrends dismissed the case which allowed porny lawyer Michael Avenatti to claim it was “bogus” on twitter.

Read the documents, see what you think.

Also interesting is her paid-for ‘illnesses’. She seemed to keep finding ways to collect disability and lobbied for unemployment insurance while trying to get her job back. She was very difficult according to court documents. The company ended up paying her off as companies do to avoid further costly litigation and bad press.

Also, her resume is missing years.

BREAKING: Big gaps in Swetnick’s resume, including 2006-2009. She worked for New York Life in 2007, yet it’s missing from her resume. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 27, 2018

INTERESTING COINCIDENCE

What is most interesting is Hillary dossier firm Perkins Coie was the law firm representing the company. She used the same law firm that represented Blasey Ford.

The Wall Street Journal reported late Tuesday that Christine Blasey Ford’s attorney, Debra Katz, ran the law firm accuser Julie Swetnik used to sue her former employer for sexual assault.

“Roughly a decade ago, Ms. Swetnick was involved in a dispute with her former employer, New York Life Insurance Co., over a sexual-harassment complaint she filed, according to people familiar with the matter,” Journal reported late Tuesday.

“Representing her in the complaint was the firm run by Debra Katz, the lawyer currently representing Dr. Ford. The company ultimately reached a financial settlement with Ms. Swetnick, the people said.”

There have been other lawsuits and other unanswered questions.

BREAKING: Maryland Circuit Courts entered a judgment of $62,821.03 against defendant Julie Swetnick on Oct. 2, 2015, as part of a lien filed by the Comptroller of Maryland in Annapolis, yet her attorney Avenatti maintains she holds “active clearances” with US Mint and IRS — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 26, 2018

How much will she make off GoFundMe and who’s paying Avenatti?

No evidence yet, but she sure doesn’t want him on the Supreme Court, so honorable is she.

