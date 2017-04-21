Creepiest Declassified Documents Made Available to the Public

This next article came from a Reddit conversation and it provides food for thought. Man’s inhumanity to man is not a thing of the past. The question asked by a user: What are some of the creepiest documents made available to the public?

Here are some the users chose:

The Willowbrook State School Hepatitus Experiments.

Mentally retarded children housed at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York, were intentionally given hepatitis in an attempt to track the development of the viral infection. The study began in 1956 and lasted for 14 years. The researcher also wanted to determine the effectiveness of gamma globulin injections as protection against hepatitis. They justified their deliberate infections and exposures by claiming that given that there was a high rate of infection in the institution it was practically inevitable that the children would become infected.

Operation Popeye

The U.S. military used weather manipulation in the Vietnam war to cause landslides, flooding etc. Weather manipulation has since been banned from use for military gain.

Operation Sundial

In the summer of 1954, shortly after the 15 megaton Castle Bravo nuclear explosion contaminated hundreds of miles of the Pacific Ocean and the Marshall Islands, Edward Teller, the “father of the H-bomb,” proposed a new weapon known as the SUNDIAL. The only real detail about it that has been released was its explosive yield: 10,000 megatons.

The program was axed by the Eisenhower Air Force, who concluded they had no military need for such a weapon, which looked more like a “doomsday device” than something they could actually imagine using.

The Audio Recordings of Jonestown



[THIS IS HORRIFIC! You can hear the babies crying and cooing.]

The audio recordings of the final sermon at Jonestown. The worst part isn’t the people cheering at the idea of their own deaths, it’s the children crying as they’re being force-fed the cyanide – and then the eerie silence when they stop crying. FBI declassified the tapes a while ago, they’re easy to find online. Haunting.

Studies on Newborns and Pregnant Women

The US has a history of testing the effects of radiation on pregnant women, newborn babies and mentally handicapped people.

In 1953, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission ran studies at the University of Iowa on the health effects of radioactive iodine in newborns and pregnant women. In one study, researchers gave pregnant women doses of iodine-131. When they inevitably miscarried, they studied the women’s aborted embryos in an attempt to discover at what stage, and to what extent, radioactive iodine crosses the placental barrier.

In another study, they gave 25 newborn babies (who were under 36 hours old) iodine-131, either by oral administration or through an injection, so that they could measure the amount of iodine in their thyroid glands, as iodine would go to that gland.

Immediately after World War II, researchers at Vanderbilt University gave 829 pregnant mothers in Tennessee what they were told were “vitamin drinks” that would improve the health of their babies. The mixtures contained radioactive iron and the researchers were determining how fast the radioisotope crossed into the placenta.

Four of the women’s babies died from cancers as a result of the experiments, and the women experienced rashes, bruises, anemia, hair/tooth loss, and cancer.

From 1946 to 1953, at the Walter E. Fernald State School in Massachusetts, in an experiment sponsored by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and the Quaker Oats corporation, 73 mentally disabled children were fed oatmeal containing radioactive calcium and other radioisotopes, in order to track “how nutrients were digested”. The children were not told that they were being fed radioactive chemicals; they were told by hospital staff and researchers that they were joining a “science club”.

The FBI Told Martin Luther King Jr. to Kill Himself

In 2014, historian Beverly Gage turned up a redacted letter from someone at the FBI threatening King and telling him to kill himself. There are dozens of these types of letters from the FBI in the U.S. archives detailing the FBI’s systematic plot to “neutralize” the civil rights leader.

The FBI kept him under constant surveillance. While King had communist associates, he appeared to abandon them when the Civil Rights movement began in earnest.

