Creeping Hate! Jewish Congressman to Meet With Anti-Semite Rep Omar

There is a creeping anti-Semitism in our nation, in our schools, on our streets, and even in Congress, yet Democrats are silent. Jewish Democrats are silent.

The only Jewish congressman calling out the anti-Semitism now echoing through the halls of Congress and elsewhere is a Republican. Where is Chuck Schumer while Reps Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others are voicing their anti-Semitic beliefs?

My congressman Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) on Friday accepted Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) invitation to discuss religious discrimination over Somali tea. The two lawmakers clashed over the past few days.

Omar is an anti-Semite and a hardcore leftist on every issue. Zeldin is Jewish and has tried to get a resolution passed to protect Jews. Resolution72 condemns anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatred infiltrating U.S. politics, college campuses and the halls of Congress.

She will never agree to anything that helps Jews. Omar is more than anti-Israel. The new congresswoman from Minnesota recently balked at anyone calling Israel a State and has described them as an apartheid state like South Africa.

THE CLASH

The disagreement on Twitter began over his concerns about her pro-Maduro, pro-BDS, and, in the case of nine ISIS supporters, pro-ISIS comments.

Yesterday, Valerie Jarrett joined with Omar and told her to go get him, meaning Rep. Zeldin.

Zeldin tweeted a tape from one of the Jew-haters who called into his office and asked her if she agreed with the man on the tape. She responded and described the man’s message as “heinous and hateful”, adding that she is also flooded with bigotted messages.

“Maybe we could meet and share notes on how to fight religious discrimination of all kinds?” Omar offered. “Maybe over Somali tea, in your old office which I happen to be in now.”

This is heinous and hateful. I too am flooded with bigoted voicemails and calls every day. Maybe we could meet and share notes on how to fight religious discrimination of all kinds? Maybe over Somali tea, in your old office which I happen to be in now. https://t.co/FQ909kYSwo — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 1, 2019

Immediately before she sent the tweet above, she said Israel was like the Deep South, which is not an accurate comparison. Israel is a democracy and Arabs have equal rights in Israel.

THE INVITE

Rep. Zeldin accepted her invite, and in another tweet, suggested she support Resolution72.

Let’s do that! Are you saying you disagree w/everything said in that voicemail? I sure do & it would be great if you did as well & cosponsored & helped #PassHRes72. That would be a step in the right direction. https://t.co/RYIqDN5Mby — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 1, 2019

Omar would probably never accept Jewish tea, and we have yet to see if this Somali tea meet comes off.

Omar accused Zeldin of Islamophobia during the earlier Twitter exchange despite the fact that he never mentioned her religion. She keeps saying people are calling into her office with anti-Islam insults. I wonder. In New York City, anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise and, if you check the FBI statistics, you will find that of all religions, Jews are the most persecuted. There is very little against Muslims, even with the fake Islamophobia reporting.

Rep. Zeldin explained his tweets this morning on Fox News. Omar wouldn’t appear. She had “no comment.”

