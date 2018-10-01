Creepy Colbert Publishes Children’s Anti-Trump Brainwashing Book

The Hill.com happily reported that Stephen Colbert has announced a new children’s book, titled “Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane.”

It takes aim at President Trump over his visit to North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

On Sept. 19, Trump told a homeowner that “at least you got a nice boat out of the deal” when a yacht that wasn’t his washed up near his storm-damaged home.

“You might recall that Donald Trump’s visit to North Carolina after the hurricane did not comfort everyone,” Colbert said Friday night on “The Late Show.”

“He made so many kind of odd comments about that boat that as a joke — ha, ha — we turned all of those comments into a children’s book, made up entirely of quotes of Trump touring hurricane damage.”

Proceeds from Colbert’s book, which is being published by Simon & Schuster and is set to be released on Election Day, will go to mostly far-left charities: Foundation for the Carolinas, The One SC Fund, The North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen, all charities supporting recovery in the Carolinas from Florence.

We thought he was just joking, but he’s actually indoctrinating children with hogwash. Nothing, of course, is mentioned about the successful handling of the hurricane.