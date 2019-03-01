Creepy Comic Kisses Reporter’s Neck, Licks His Ear During a Broadcast

A Toronto comedian came up behind a reporter during a live broadcast and kissed his neck and licked his ear. Besides disturbing, it’s an assault and it’s extremely creepy.

CBC Toronto reporter Chris Glover was reporting live on Tuesday evening from Comedy Bar, where the Canadian Association of Stand-Up Comedians were hosting a Town Hall to discuss a controversial new deal between SiriusXM and Just For Laughs.

A well-known stand-up comic, Boyd Banks can be seen poking his face almost desperately over the reporter’s shoulders. Then he started to kiss and lick him and wouldn’t stop.

What’s wrong with people? They think they can do and say anything.

This is so disturbing and I get more uncomfortable every time I watch this creepy guy assault @chrisgloverCBC on live television. Why do people think it’s OK to #harass & #assault reporters while they do their job?! It’s gotta stop! @chrisgloverCBC @CBCToronto #Toronto #reporter pic.twitter.com/rSeTStQI5L — Jeffrey Vallis (@jeffrey_vallis) February 27, 2019