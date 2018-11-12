Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti Goes All Crazy After Tucker’s Statement

Avenatti sent out a series of bizarre tweets on Friday threatening Tucker Carlson for allegedly assaulting a gay Hispanic man named Juan. He suggested Carlson’s actions stemmed from bigotry. Juan had a video allegedly proving his point which suggests a set up. It proved Tucker calmly said, “Why don’t you get the ‘F’ out of here.”

They were both in the Framingham Country Club at the time.

This is the video:

Tucker released a statement in response on Twitter. According to Tucker, the man called his 19-year old daughter a “whore” and a “f***in c***” because she is Tucker’s daughter. She went back to the table where she was dining with the father and brother sobbing and left shortly after.

Following that, his son, a student, went to the bar, followed by Tucker, and asked the man if he called his sister a “c***”. The man said he did. Instead of apologizing, the man was belligerent and profane, Tucker’s son threw a glass of red wine in his face and told him to leave.

The club investigated the event for weeks, interviewing witnesses. The end result was they withdrew Juan’s membership.

Tucker said he didn’t know the man was gay or Hispanic and the back-and-forth had nothing to do with identity politics.

The event took place on October 13th.

Last month one of my children was attacked by a stranger at dinner. For her sake, I was hoping to keep the incident private. It’s now being politicized by the Left. Here’s what happened: pic.twitter.com/rwNoFYxMFv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 11, 2018

AVENATTI, THE PORN GUY

Avenatti has an ax to grind with Tucker who gave him the monicker, creepy porn lawyer. He responded to Tucker’s statement saying “it’s a lie.”. At the same time, he claimed Tucker’s son committed assault and battery and Tucker was intoxicated. [Tucker said he gave up drinking 16 years ago.]

1/3 – @TuckerCarlson – your stmt about what transpired is an absolute lie. Your daughter nor your son were called those things. The man never admitted it. Your son committed assault and battery. You committed assault (learn the difference). Your friend” committed assault… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

2/3 – and battery (on video). You are the aggressor in the video as is your friend. The man at the bar sits there calmly. Numerous witnesses contradict your claim of innocence. Your daughter was drinking underage in a bar with your assistance and knowledge. You were intoxicated. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 10, 2018

Avenatti’s client Juan Manuel Granados issued his own fantastical statement. He’d still be in the club if it were true.

Here is a statement from my client regarding the incident with Tucker Carlson and Tucker’s fabricated version of events. As a father of two teenage daughters myself, I find it disgraceful that Tucker seeks to justify his behavior by falsely hiding behind his family. #Coward pic.twitter.com/j9uX7pRdyP — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2018

Avenatti tweeted a photo of Juan and his mate claiming he’s a good man who has a history of standing up for his rights. It included a link to an article about Juan Granados, 40, and his mate suing a Roanoke club for kicking them out. Sounds like he has a history of stirring the pot for the cause.

TUCKER CAN’T GO TO RESTAURANTS

Tucker said he can’t go to restaurants any more and Avenatti mocked that.

This is rather rich in light of Tucker’s own conduct on October 13 (two days prior) as depicted in the video. This guy is a complete fraud. https://t.co/B3GxtGLUq6 via @thr — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2018

Last week, on Thursday, a mob of Democrats showed up a Tucker’s home, shouting, threatening, screaming, “We know where you live at night”. Tucker’s wife was home alone and thought it was a break-in and hid in the closet as they battered and broke her door. They damaged their car and driveway with Antifa graffiti.

Twitter had to be bullied to take down the page of the guilty parties, #SmashDC, despite their having been continually abusive. @FoxNews appears to be boycotting them and hasn’t posted since November 8th.