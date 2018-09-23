Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti Represents a “Credible” Kavanaugh Accuser

Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels’ high-profile lawyer, has a new client: a woman claiming to know salient details about Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh as he grapples with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Avenatti is demanding a hearing.

“I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge,” Avenatti wrote Sunday on Twitter. “We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

“Credible” is the new buzzword that substitutes for a legitimate case.

The woman is not Deborah Ramirez, he said. Ramirez is the woman just identified by The New Yorker [who has a shaky story at best].

UPDATE

The creepy porn lawyer says he was part of a gang rape group.