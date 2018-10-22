Creepy Porn Lawyer & Dem Hero Loses Big in Court, Gets Evicted Too!

The ambulance-chasing lawyer for Stormy Daniels and lunatic Julie Swetnick lost big in court Monday. This loss follows other recent losses in court.

On Monday, he was hit with a personal judgment of $4.85 million for failing to pay a debt to a former colleague at his prior firm, CNBC reported.

Within an hour of his defeat, his LA firm, Eagan Avenatti, was evicted from his suite in the Fashion Island mall by court order.

He hadn’t paid his rent for four months.

The porny lawyer sounds like a deadbeat. This won’t bode well for him as he runs for President in 2020 as a Democrat.

HE OWES BIG BUCKS

Eagan Avenatti emerged from federal bankruptcy protection in March after making promises to pay millions of dollars to former colleague Jason Frank and other creditors, including the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Obviously, he didn’t pay.

Avenatti has to personally pay, the judge said, because he personally guaranteed the settlement to Mr. Frank.

Porny told The Associated Press on Monday that Frank owes him and the firm $12 million “for his fraud.” Hmmm…sounds like a sketchy excuse.

The ruling follows a court ruling from a U.S. bankruptcy court judge who ordered Avenatti’s former firm to pay $10 million to Frank in May. That’s in addition to the $4.85 million.

The shady lawyer has been one of the Democrat heroes and the DNC had encouraged him to run for President. The bloom is probably off this porny rose.