Creepy Porn Lawyer Loses Again! Statue of Liberty Climber Guilty!

Remember the hard-left Congolese immigrant who climbed the Statue of Liberty and threatened to push her rescuers off? She was in court today. The climber, Patti Okoumou was protesting immigration policy when she decided to risk her own life and that of the First Responders.

She hates Trump, America, white people, and who knows who else.

The creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti took up her case because there isn’t a Trump hater he won’t support.

She was in court today and with Avenatti by her side, she was found guilty on all counts. Nice work Avenatti!

Judge Gabriel Gorenstein ruled Tuesday in a one-day bench trial Therese “Patricia” Okoumou was guilty of three misdemeanor charges: trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with government functions, according to the New York Post.

Apparently, the threats were irrelevant.

Okoumou faces 18 months in jail but is happy with the verdict.

“I’m really really happy, as you can see,” she said in an interview outside the court. “I did testify and I’m confident with my testimony that I say my piece.”

“Mr. Avenatti is here today and I was so happy to see him,” a glowing Okoumou said. “He has just recently joined our legal team and he’s here to offer his support.

Her legal team? Who pays for that?

Okoumou, besides thinking out loud about killing rescuers, is a real piece of work.

Watch: