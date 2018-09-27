Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Lists His Demands

Democrats and some weak sisters in the Senate Judiciary are allowing the Supreme Court nomination process to be destroyed. They are being played and a reputable judge, investigated six times by the FBI, will be permanently harmed.

Why? Because every crazy woman must be heard! Even the anonymous ones!

Porny lawyer Michael Avenatti came up with a woman ‘victim’ who is making the most outrageous claims, which means he gets to call the shots in our crazy Senate Judiciary.

Our democracy is in the hands of a reprobate with a law degree.

He is the lawyer for the third woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and he won’t agree to a Senate Judiciary Committee request to interview her immediately.

Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press that his client won’t consider the committee’s request until it agrees to his demand for an FBI investigation of the accusation. He says doing the interview today would be “ridiculous.”

GET SOME GUMPTION, GO ON THE OFFENSIVE

Avenatti hasn’t presented evidence. Tell him to go pound salt. She’s not even believable. These woman will lie under oath. Who’s going to prosecute them? They’re “survivors” and women, remember?

This fool of a man is demanding an FBI probe, which would drag on for who knows how long, conceivably until 2020. Think of the bad press they can make out of that. The reprobate also insists they call Mark Judge to testify so they can destroy him too.

What kind of woman would call Michael Avenatti to act as her lawyer?

Confirm him and then investigate her claims.

Why are @realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley @senatemajldr @LindseyGrahamSC and Brett Kavanaugh afraid to 1) get the FBI involved and 2) call Mark Judge to testify? Answer – because they want to hide the truth from the American people and they know Kavanaugh is guilty. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018