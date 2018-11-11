Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti Threatens Tucker with Nutty Tweets

Michael Avenatti, the creepy porn lawyer, was given his name by Tucker Carlson and it’s appropriate. Avenatti is craving attention and again appears to be out for revenge.

In a series of nutso tweets posted early Saturday morning, the creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti accused Carlson of assaulting a “gay Latino immigrant” at some country club last month. As “evidence,” he posted the video below that simply shows Carlson telling a man at the club to leave.

Porny hopes to sue Tucker on behalf of his client.

HE WANTS TUCKER DESTROYED

Porny posted this video, proof of nothing. We have no idea from this what happened before, during or after. However, crazy Avenatti got another one of his sworn affidavits from the gay Hispanic man and tweeted out his version of the story. You can bet it’s not accurate.

Avenatti called Tucker a batterer and a liar. Is this going to be like the “trains of men” which later turned into a group of boys near a closed door? Or will it be like the punch bowl Kavanaugh allegedly spiked 35 years ago which turned into Kavanaugh was standing near a punch bowl?

Porny says he’s investigating and looking for witnesses. He’s desperate for attention.

HE WANTS THE PRESIDENT DESTROYED

Avenatti’s also demanding the President’s immediate indictment. He’s resuscitating the alleged campaign finance violation concerning Stormy as if it were a new allegation.

This jerk will never shut up.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stormy Daniels, tells @WolfBlitzer that President Trump “should be indicted immediately” following new details about Trump’s role in directing payments to women to keep quiet about alleged affairs. https://t.co/t2OxILQgE3 pic.twitter.com/hezNo0Pt78 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) November 10, 2018

In light of the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump’s involvement (confirming our allegations), we are calling for the immediate indictment of the president. No one is above the law in the United States. https://t.co/sqmdfly6x4 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 9, 2018