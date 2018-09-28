Creepy Porn Lawyer Threatens Republicans Over Kavanaugh

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Julie Swetnick in her sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, threatened Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday in a tweet.

“Warning – If the committee advances the nomination this afternoon, my client and I are going to thoroughly enjoy embarrassing @ChuckGrassley @LindseyGrahamSC @tedcruz and all of the other GOP members on the committee this weekend when her story is told and is deemed credible,” he tweeted Friday afternoon.

The creepy porn lawyer also warned he’s not “bluffing” and deals in “facts and evidence”. If so, that will be nice for a change. Maybe he has something but he’s scraping the bottom of the barrel with his litigious client.

He is demanding his client be allowed to testify but still has not forwarded the facts and evidence to the committee.

This will be Hell Week for the GOP.

Since the media found Mrs. Blasey Ford credible after she lied her fool head off, there is little doubt they could find his client “credible”. Democrats have another week to destroy what is left of Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation thanks to Jeff Flake and his hard-left friend Chris Coons. Lisa Murkowski is joining Flake. Once one RINO goes, they all go.

