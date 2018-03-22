Creepy Video Surveillance of Vegas Killer Before the Massacre

MGM Resorts released some of the creepy surveillance video of the Vegas killer Stephen Paddock before his killing spree of innocent people attending a country music concert.

He seems to be going about his business normally and all his interactions with staff seemed normal.

Paddock appears to be an unremarkable guest and casino habitué. He gambled, ate alone, tipped the staff. All the while, he was planning a mass killing. He killed 58 people. Police don’t know if they will ever figure out a motive. He could simply have been a suicidal psychopath.

Some right-wing reporters say three ISIS terrorists crossed the border and were involved but I haven’t seen evidence of that.