Obama’s Socialist Housing Projects Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

If the left has their way, Socialist, crime-ridden housing projects will end up in every neighborhood in the nation.

The social engineers are pushing for low-income housing in rich and middle class neighborhoods. The movement begun by Barack Obama continues to gain steam on the left. The NY Times had a hit piece out this week. According to them, anyone who doesn’t think it’s a good idea is a racist.

Former Missouri state Representative Don Calloway went on Monday with Tucker Carlson to argue for redistribution of public housing in America.

Barack Obama began this movement for racial and economic justice in 2013, attacking neighborhoods that didn’t have a certain number of poor and minorities. They lacked “inclusion” he said.

Massive databases

Out of his movement came the Furthering Fair Housing Act. HUD mapped every neighborhood in the country. At the same time, he administration established massive databases of Americans by race, class, and income. The goal of all this is to force people to live according to the government ideal of what a neighborhood should look like.

In 2015, the New York Post reported that Obama’s pencil pushers were mining data on Americans’ health, home loans, credit cards, places of work, neighborhoods, even how their kids are disciplined in school — all to document “inequalities” between minorities and whites.

These databases can be used to further the socialist cause with every white classified as “racist” and blacks, gays and immigrants classified as protected. The government can then use the rights the government has given itself – without any push back from Congress or the Judiciary – to implement even more of their agenda.

These databases could be used to affect every aspect of American life. The federal government can claim that they are necessary because of the inequality of social, racial and economic justice.

The left wants blocks of poor housing projects in every neighborhood as well as a quota of poor in every building complex. It can’t be because housing projects are so successful because they clearly are not.

This is Totalitarianism

The leftist Democratic Party today is no longer liberal. These people want to tell you what to eat, to drink, to smoke, to wear, what to watch on the news, and they want to tell you where to live.

It’s a nationalization of the housing sector with housing projects known for crime put into every neighborhood where people move to get away from exactly that.

It’s part of the war on suburbia. It’s no secret that suburbs are predominately Republican and a betting man might say this is part of the method to their madness.

The Marxist Democrats have been looking at neighborhoods in terms of disparate impact. If they feel the end result is not the appropriate percentage of minorities, they will move in blocks of poor housing units.

Disparate impact is a social justice concept. In United States anti-discrimination law, the theory of disparate impact holds that practices in employment, housing, or other areas may be considered discriminatory and illegal if they have a disproportionate “adverse impact” on persons in a protected class.

The theory is now being applied in such a way as to mete out unequal justice by giving preference to minorities who fail tests as opposed to whites who do better on qualifying exams.

The theory will continue to be abused.

It’s an unrealistic utopian idea of what every community should resemble.

People should be free to live where they want and with whom they want. The Democrats have something else in mind.