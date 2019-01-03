Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested for Raping Young Girl

Amancio Betancourt Martinez was deported in 2015 for felony drug trafficking. He returned and lived in Maylene, Alabama where he raped a young girl.

According to the Shelby County Reporter, Martinez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile victim “by forcible compulsion” in November of last year.

The Alabaster Police Department contacted ICE last November when the investigation into the rape began.

Martinez was already on probation for a felony cocaine trafficking charge.

When he was arrested on the rape charge, Martinez was on probation on a cocaine trafficking charge he pleaded guilty to in 2014. When he pleaded guilty to the drug charge, he was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, but his sentence was split to three years in prison followed by two years of supervised probation. He received 542 days of jail credit reduced from his prison sentence.

Through a plea agreement with prosecutors, two other cocaine trafficking charges and two unlawful distribution of controlled substance charges were dropped against Martinez when he pleaded guilty to the cocaine trafficking charge.

This is horrible. A young girl’s life is devastated, perhaps ruined, all because we have open borders and pro-criminal judges.

The crisis is growing at the border, and young children are coming across traumatized. Then we let dirtbags into the country, and we let them stay. Democrats have their backs no matter how awful they are.

BUILD THE WALL!

Democrats won’t even negotiate or discuss the situation.