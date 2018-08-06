Criminal Illegal Deported 11 Times Sexually Abuses 2 Women in Sanctuary State

A Mexican national was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Monday for illegally re-entering the United States. He has been deported at least 11 times. He was protected in the nation’s first sanctuary state, Oregon. The people not protected were his victims. He attacked two innocent women and received a 35-year sentence in December for that crime.

Sergio Martinez-Mendoza, aka Sergio Jose Martinez, attacked two women in Portland on July 24, 2017. This was only a week after he had been freed from jail. He served time for interfering with police and providing a false birthdate.

He was sentenced in December to 35 years in state prison for the attacks on the two Portland women after pleading guilty to sodomy, kidnapping, sex abuse and other charges.

The U.S. attorney general said we need to stop these dangerous criminals [but Oregon protects them].

“We must stop dangerous criminals with no right to be in the U.S. from returning to our streets and reoffending after completing their state sentences,” the attorney general Billy Williams said.

The Sheriff, Michael Reese, had said he could not have legally continued to hold Martinez-Mendoza in jail after he completed his sentence.

“He was released consistent with the orders of the court. No federal or state criminal warrants were present at the time he left our custody,” the sheriff said at the time.

The sheriff blamed ICE for not having a detainer signed by a judge. Sanctuary city officials always blame ICE.

None of that was true in any case.

The AG contradicted the sheriff on Monday. He said state law allows officials in Oregon to give ICE notice when a defendant subject to deportation is in custody on state charges.

“As evidenced by this case, effective communication between federal and state law enforcement is imperative to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are identified and deported according to law,” the AG said in a statement.

The sheriff didn’t give that notice.

A measure to repeal Oregon’s sanctuary state status will be on the ballot in the November elections.

