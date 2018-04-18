Criminal Referral on Comey, McCabe, Clinton Sent to Sessions

A criminal referral on James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and Hillary Clinton was sent to THE nearly-invisible Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions will probably recuse himself. Nearly a dozen Republican members of Congress on Wednesday sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

The goal is to demand equal justice under the law.

Sessions denied requests to appoint a Special Counsel on these cases and, rather, chose an Obama-appointed U.S. attorney to work with the Inspector General for the DoJ.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and 10 other House lawmakers want an investigation into potential violations that cover everything from the handling of the Clinton email probe to the anti-Trump dossier’s funding to the Uranium One controversy. They made their case in a letter sent Wednesday to Sessions, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney John Huber, whom Sessions named to lead the previously announced evaluation.

They noted the “different degrees of zealousness” in the Clinton cases compared with the Trump cases.

Look, if we don’t have equal justice under the law, we don’t have justice. That may be okay with the left now but one day they will rue the day they didn’t speak up.

THE LETTER

Final Criminal Referral on Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and James Comey on Scribd