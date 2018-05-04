Crisis at the FBI! Report IG Will Come Down Hard on James Comey

Time Magazine has sources in the FBI telling them they are gearing up for a crisis because “something really is wrong at the FBI”. The picture is “troubling”, Time writes.

According to Time the report is “expected to come down particularly hard on former FBI director James Comey.” and “it will likely find that Comey breached Justice Department protocols in a July 5, 2016, press conference when he criticized Hillary Clinton for using a private email server as Secretary of State even as he cleared her of any crimes, the sources say.”

He will also be hit for the way he reopened the Clinton private server case “less than two weeks before the election, the sources say.”

This report will follow a similar one published on Andrew McCabe.

The DoJ’s Inspector General released a harsh rebuke and criminal referral of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in April. His lack of candor got him in trouble. He lied three times under oath to the Inspector General and to former FBI director James Comey.

The Inspector General put Comey under investigation on April 20th over leaking classified memos. Since he was fired, it’s unclear if the referral will go further.

We don’t know when the report is due.