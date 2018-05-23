Crooked Maxine Is Shifting $$$ to Her Daughter

Democrat California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is plans to pay her daughter over $100,000 in campaign funds this election cycle. Media outlets have notice.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported $42,862 has already been paid to Karen Waters since the beginning of 2017 based on Federal Election Commission filings, while another $65,000 is listed as yet to be paid for “professional services” working on a “slate mailer.”

Maxine is named the one of the top most crooked congressmen/women by CREW.

The Washington Free Beacon claims the younger Waters had collected approximately $650,000 as of April for running the slate mail operation for her mother over multiple election cycles.

Mad Max is crazy as a fox.

Liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) named the California Democrat one of the “most corrupt” members of Congress in 2011.

“In the midst of a national financial catastrophe, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) used her position as a senior member of Congress and member of the House Financial Services Committee to prevail upon Treasury officials to meet with OneUnited Bank,” CREW explained. “She never disclosed that her husband held stock in the bank.”