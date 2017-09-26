Crowd Boos Dallas Cowboys Kneeling to Support Unjust, Oppressive USA

The Dallas Cowboys and the owner Jerry Jones knelt before the anthem was played in Arizona, but they still knelt to honor a hard-left mantra that seeks to end the playing of the anthem before games.
The kneeling is to protest alleged police brutality and oppression by whites. Statistics do not bear out their claims and the protests are hollow.
Millionaire players on teams owned by billionaires are oppressed and really care about the oppressed in a country with more civil rights than any other.
They deserved to be booed in our humble opinion. Useful idiots?
The rules are found on pages A62-63 of the league’s game “Operations Manual”:
The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem.
During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.
