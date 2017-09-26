Crowd Boos Dallas Cowboys Kneeling to Support Unjust, Oppressive USA

The Dallas Cowboys and the owner Jerry Jones knelt before the anthem was played in Arizona, but they still knelt to honor a hard-left mantra that seeks to end the playing of the anthem before games.

The kneeling is to protest alleged police brutality and oppression by whites. Statistics do not bear out their claims and the protests are hollow.

Millionaire players on teams owned by billionaires are oppressed and really care about the oppressed in a country with more civil rights than any other.

They deserved to be booed in our humble opinion. Useful idiots?