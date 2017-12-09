Crybaby Congressmen Won’t Attend Civil Rights Museum Opening Because Trump Will Be There

Divisive Congressional Black Caucus members John Lewis (D-GA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS), two Marxist racists were initially going to attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday but later decided they couldn’t go because President Trump will be there.

An important Civil Rights museum is opening and these two are acting like babies.

The two issued a joint statement filled with dishonest Democrat talking points. [Never let a good opportunity go to waste.]

They said, “Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum. The struggles represented in this museum exemplify the truth of what really happened in Mississippi. President Trump’s disparaging comments about women, the disabled, immigrants and National Football League players disrespect the efforts of Fannie Lou Hamer, Aaron Henry, Medgar Evers, Robert Clark, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner and countless others who have given their all for Mississippi to be a better place.”

The NFL deserve everycriticism they get. We didn’t realize all NFL players are only black and it’s racist to criticize their anti-American behavior. Who knew? Apparently that’s what Lewis and Thompson think.

The Democrats keep spreading the lie that Trump insulted the disabled which he never did. The President’s also not opposed to immigrants. He’s opposed to criminals and illegals coming into the country. As far as the one Billy Bush tape, if you want to hold that against him, fine, but it’s one episode of locker room talk which is common among entertainers.

We don’t know about the accusers – no proof.

Sarah Sanders issued a statement saying, “We think it’s unfortunate that these members of Congress wouldn’t join the President in honoring the incredible sacrifice civil rights leaders made to right the injustices in our history. The President hopes others will join him in recognizing that the movement was about removing barriers and unifying Americans of all backgrounds.”

Lewis is one of the 65 Democrats who refused to attend the inauguration, insisting the President wasn’t legitimate.

Lewis is a race baiter. It’s what he does. This is a publicity stunt by crybabies.