CT Senator Says Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela Is Warmongering

Connecticut Senator and all-around leftist Chris Murphy is running interference for Nicolas Maduro, dictator of Venezuela. Like the far-left pro-Maduro representatives in his party, he claims the humanitarian aid is aimed at starting a war. He says nothing about the fact that Maduro won’t accept aid for his starving populace.

Murphy linked to a NY Times article in a tweet that says the plan is to “peacefully import foreign aid,” but that’s not entirely true. Some are using it to pick a fight. The Times piece says the convoys are a “test” of Guaido’s credibility, but he doesn’t control anything says Murphy, so what are we testing?

Guaido’s leadership strength is something to test!

Murphy agrees we should send aid, but not the way Trump does it. Anything Trump does is a problem for Democrats. Perhaps we should just watch as Maduro lets the people starve or die for lack of medicine. The Venezuelan health care system is non-existent at this point.

The 50-nation coalition against Maduro has been trying to get medicine and food to the starving people for some time. It’s not simply the President and it’s not a recent effort.

What Murphy is deliberately overlooking is the real issue that the vile Maduro won’t let his people have food and medicine from outside the country.

Murphy wants to be sure Democrats know what the real mission is to resist the President on all issues, even those efforts they agree with.

1/ Democrats need to be careful about a potential trap being set by Trump et al in Venezuela. Cheering humanitarian convoys sounds like the right thing to do, but what if it’s not about the aid? What if the real agenda is laying a pretext for war? Follow my logic for a second. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

Murphy also thinks lying, leaking McCabe’s book confirms that the President wants to start a war.

2/ First, so secret Trump has been talking up war with Maduro since 2017, when he repeatedly asked McMaster for a plan to overthrow Maduro. New McCabe book confirms Now, Trump says “all options are on the table” and Rubio objects to Senate resolution that forbids war. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2019

While there is little doubt the President sees the suffering of the people and has not taken military force off the table, someone needs to ask Murphy why he is willing to carry Maduro’s water.

To be fair, not too many Americans would want to go to war over Venezuela, but Murphy has not been consistent on this issue. When then-President Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton started a war in Libya, he voted it could be done without congressional approval, despite the War Powers Resolution. His views are different this time around.

Maduro is an evil leader who is serving as “president” illegitimately. The last election was a farce. Again, we are not promoting war, but we do agree that sending aid makes sense.

ANGER AT RUBIO’S TWEET

Left-wing media like Vox are infuriated at this “sick” tweet sent by Senator Rubio, but they had no concerns about Hillary’s reaction to the Gaddafi assassination.

BERNIE ACCIDENTALLY POINTS OUT THE DOUBLESPEAK

Maduro is a Democratic Socialist like Bernie Sanders. Bernie admits in this clip that it wasn’t a fair election even though the Democrat line is Maduro is the democratically elected President.

Bernie Sanders says it would take too “long” to explain why socialism failed in Venezuela… Cliff notes version: Socialism failed because…it’s socialism. pic.twitter.com/IFdQQjx9bA — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 22, 2019