Cuomo & Schumer Polling at Record Lows in NYS, Trump up Nationally

The last few weeks have not been good, on any level, for the Democrat Party.

A three-headed scandal monster devouring the Dem leadership in Virginia, just won’t quit. The governor can’t open his mouth without inserting his foot. The Lt. Governor’s losing staff over charges he’d sexually assaulted 2 women. And the very white Attorney General’s also been caught in blackface.

The rollout of the New Green Deal led with embarrassing headlines citing the plan’s emphasis on banning air travel and stopping cow farts, followed by howling lies of denial, followed by admitting this tribute to Marxism was indeed birthed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her crack staff.

And last but not least, Democrats finally had to muscle Congresswoman Ilhan Omar into a half-apology for her anti-Semitic comments. Not to be outdone, it’s been discovered that another newbie with anti-Semitic leanings, potty-mouthed Rashida Tlaib, wrote a column for Jew-hater Louis Farrakhan’s, Final Call.

With all that, what’s been apparently overlooked, is two of the party’s biggest national names, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Sen. Chuck Schumer have taken big polling hits in their own, deep blue state of New York. The numbers are shocking.

Before his move to spike the infanticide football, Prince Andrew was riding pretty high in January with a 51% to 43% favorable to unfavorable advantage. His job performance rating was 43%. One month later he’s dropped 8 points virtually all across the board. Cuomo’s favorable number dipped to 43% while unfavorable climbed to 50%. His job performance cratered to 35%.

Schumer’s fall from polling grace, in many ways, is even more severe. In 2016, before Chuck became US Senate minority leader he had a 67%-23% favorability and “was far and away the most popular New York pol.” In January his numbers, while positive, fell to 53-39 percent. Now he’s plus one at 47 to 46 percent. It appears that a plunge in Chucky’s popularity started when he began ongoing public policy battles with President Trump.

Which brings us to the irony in all this. It seems while two liberal icons and lifetime pols from “progressive” NYS are falling from grace “at home”, first-time office holder, President Donald Trump’s fortunes have, in the last month, risen dramatically on the national stage.

Apparently, “The Donald” has found a bunch of those favorability polling points (ranging between 50%-52% on Rasmussen) Cuomo and Schumer have lost!