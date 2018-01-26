Cuomo Wants to Use Citizen’s Tax Money to Provide Free College for So-Called Dreamers

Andrew Cuomo plans to take taxpayer money and give so-called Dreamers free college. Republicans in the state Senate won’t go along with it but they might not have enough power to stop it. Cuomo is also good at fiats.

The thief put $168 billion in his budget to make them eligible for a scholarship program to cover tuition costs for families with incomes up to $125,000.

On Tuesday, he said the state would continue providing Medicaid to Dreamers regardless of any federal changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

How many citizens are getting free tuition for their children but have to pay for people brought here illegally.